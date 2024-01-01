1 Lebanese pound to Singapore dollars

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = S$0.00001514 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:20
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 LBP0.00002 SGD
5 LBP0.00008 SGD
10 LBP0.00015 SGD
20 LBP0.00030 SGD
50 LBP0.00076 SGD
100 LBP0.00151 SGD
250 LBP0.00378 SGD
500 LBP0.00757 SGD
1000 LBP0.01514 SGD
2000 LBP0.03028 SGD
5000 LBP0.07569 SGD
10000 LBP0.15138 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 SGD66,059.00000 LBP
5 SGD330,295.00000 LBP
10 SGD660,590.00000 LBP
20 SGD1,321,180.00000 LBP
50 SGD3,302,950.00000 LBP
100 SGD6,605,900.00000 LBP
250 SGD16,514,750.00000 LBP
500 SGD33,029,500.00000 LBP
1000 SGD66,059,000.00000 LBP
2000 SGD132,118,000.00000 LBP
5000 SGD330,295,000.00000 LBP
10000 SGD660,590,000.00000 LBP