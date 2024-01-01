500 Lebanese pounds to Qatari rials

Convert LBP to QAR at the real exchange rate

500 lbp
0.02 qar

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = QR0.00004074 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:39
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3661.6361.5060.9341.35518.1890.789
1 CAD0.73211.1981.1020.6840.99213.3160.577
1 NZD0.6110.83510.920.5710.82811.1160.482
1 AUD0.6640.9071.08710.620.912.0790.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Qatari Rial
1 LBP0.00004 QAR
5 LBP0.00020 QAR
10 LBP0.00041 QAR
20 LBP0.00081 QAR
50 LBP0.00204 QAR
100 LBP0.00407 QAR
250 LBP0.01018 QAR
500 LBP0.02037 QAR
1000 LBP0.04074 QAR
2000 LBP0.08147 QAR
5000 LBP0.20368 QAR
10000 LBP0.40735 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Lebanese Pound
1 QAR24,548.80000 LBP
5 QAR122,744.00000 LBP
10 QAR245,488.00000 LBP
20 QAR490,976.00000 LBP
50 QAR1,227,440.00000 LBP
100 QAR2,454,880.00000 LBP
250 QAR6,137,200.00000 LBP
500 QAR12,274,400.00000 LBP
1000 QAR24,548,800.00000 LBP
2000 QAR49,097,600.00000 LBP
5000 QAR122,744,000.00000 LBP
10000 QAR245,488,000.00000 LBP