2,000 Laotian kips to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert LAK to PEN at the real exchange rate

2,000 lak
0.35 pen

₭1.000 LAK = S/.0.0001728 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPAUDCADZARINRSGD
1 USD10.9340.7881.5041.36818.17483.4341.354
1 EUR1.07110.8451.6111.46519.46689.3661.45
1 GBP1.2681.18411.9081.73523.049105.8151.717
1 AUD0.6650.6210.52410.90912.08355.4710.9

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Laotian kips to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LAK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LAK to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Laotian kips

LAK to USD

LAK to EUR

LAK to GBP

LAK to AUD

LAK to CAD

LAK to ZAR

LAK to INR

LAK to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LAK0.00017 PEN
5 LAK0.00086 PEN
10 LAK0.00173 PEN
20 LAK0.00346 PEN
50 LAK0.00864 PEN
100 LAK0.01728 PEN
250 LAK0.04319 PEN
500 LAK0.08638 PEN
1000 LAK0.17277 PEN
2000 LAK0.34553 PEN
5000 LAK0.86384 PEN
10000 LAK1.72767 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Laotian Kip
1 PEN5,788.13000 LAK
5 PEN28,940.65000 LAK
10 PEN57,881.30000 LAK
20 PEN115,762.60000 LAK
50 PEN289,406.50000 LAK
100 PEN578,813.00000 LAK
250 PEN1,447,032.50000 LAK
500 PEN2,894,065.00000 LAK
1000 PEN5,788,130.00000 LAK
2000 PEN11,576,260.00000 LAK
5000 PEN28,940,650.00000 LAK
10000 PEN57,881,300.00000 LAK