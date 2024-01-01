1 thousand Peruvian nuevo soles to Laotian kips

Convert PEN to LAK at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ₭5,848 LAK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:09
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

PEN to LAK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LAK
1 PEN to LAKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,953.47005,958.4000
Low5,816.07005,792.1900
Average5,877.16035,887.8236
Change-0.22%-1.31%
View full history

1 PEN to LAK stats

The performance of PEN to LAK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,953.4700 and a 30 day low of 5,816.0700. This means the 30 day average was 5,877.1603. The change for PEN to LAK was -0.22.

The performance of PEN to LAK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,958.4000 and a 90 day low of 5,792.1900. This means the 90 day average was 5,887.8236. The change for PEN to LAK was -1.31.

Track market ratesView PEN to LAK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8331.0890.7961.4921.6230.93621.388
1 GBP1.20111.297109.0491.7921.9491.12425.687
1 USD0.9260.771184.0751.3821.5030.86619.804
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Peruvian nuevo soles to Laotian kips

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PEN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LAK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PEN to LAK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Peruvian nuevo soles

PEN to USD

PEN to EUR

PEN to GBP

PEN to INR

PEN to JPY

PEN to RUB

PEN to AUD

PEN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Laotian Kip
1 PEN5,847.72000 LAK
5 PEN29,238.60000 LAK
10 PEN58,477.20000 LAK
20 PEN116,954.40000 LAK
50 PEN292,386.00000 LAK
100 PEN584,772.00000 LAK
250 PEN1,461,930.00000 LAK
500 PEN2,923,860.00000 LAK
1000 PEN5,847,720.00000 LAK
2000 PEN11,695,440.00000 LAK
5000 PEN29,238,600.00000 LAK
10000 PEN58,477,200.00000 LAK
Conversion rates Laotian Kip / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 LAK0.00017 PEN
5 LAK0.00086 PEN
10 LAK0.00171 PEN
20 LAK0.00342 PEN
50 LAK0.00855 PEN
100 LAK0.01710 PEN
250 LAK0.04275 PEN
500 LAK0.08550 PEN
1000 LAK0.17101 PEN
2000 LAK0.34201 PEN
5000 LAK0.85504 PEN
10000 LAK1.71007 PEN