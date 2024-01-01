2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Nepalese rupees

Convert KZT to NPR at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = ₨0.2773 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:07
KZT to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NPR
1 KZT to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27990.2828
Low0.27240.2724
Average0.27760.2792
Change-0.76%-1.94%
1 KZT to NPR stats

The performance of KZT to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2799 and a 30 day low of 0.2724. This means the 30 day average was 0.2776. The change for KZT to NPR was -0.76.

The performance of KZT to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2828 and a 90 day low of 0.2724. This means the 90 day average was 0.2792. The change for KZT to NPR was -1.94.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Nepalese Rupee
1 KZT0.27733 NPR
5 KZT1.38667 NPR
10 KZT2.77334 NPR
20 KZT5.54668 NPR
50 KZT13.86670 NPR
100 KZT27.73340 NPR
250 KZT69.33350 NPR
500 KZT138.66700 NPR
1000 KZT277.33400 NPR
2000 KZT554.66800 NPR
5000 KZT1,386.67000 NPR
10000 KZT2,773.34000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 NPR3.60577 KZT
5 NPR18.02885 KZT
10 NPR36.05770 KZT
20 NPR72.11540 KZT
50 NPR180.28850 KZT
100 NPR360.57700 KZT
250 NPR901.44250 KZT
500 NPR1,802.88500 KZT
1000 NPR3,605.77000 KZT
2000 NPR7,211.54000 KZT
5000 NPR18,028.85000 KZT
10000 NPR36,057.70000 KZT