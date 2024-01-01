2,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KZT to MAD at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = د.م.0.02042 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MAD
1 KZT to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02060.0209
Low0.01990.0199
Average0.02030.0203
Change1.27%-2.05%
View full history

1 KZT to MAD stats

The performance of KZT to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0206 and a 30 day low of 0.0199. This means the 30 day average was 0.0203. The change for KZT to MAD was 1.27.

The performance of KZT to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0209 and a 90 day low of 0.0199. This means the 90 day average was 0.0203. The change for KZT to MAD was -2.05.

Track market ratesView KZT to MAD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3821.32117.790.9270.7741.6631.504
1 CAD0.72310.95512.8680.6710.561.2031.088
1 SGD0.7571.047113.4680.7020.5861.2591.139
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moroccan Dirham
1 KZT0.02042 MAD
5 KZT0.10208 MAD
10 KZT0.20415 MAD
20 KZT0.40830 MAD
50 KZT1.02076 MAD
100 KZT2.04152 MAD
250 KZT5.10380 MAD
500 KZT10.20760 MAD
1000 KZT20.41520 MAD
2000 KZT40.83040 MAD
5000 KZT102.07600 MAD
10000 KZT204.15200 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MAD48.98320 KZT
5 MAD244.91600 KZT
10 MAD489.83200 KZT
20 MAD979.66400 KZT
50 MAD2,449.16000 KZT
100 MAD4,898.32000 KZT
250 MAD12,245.80000 KZT
500 MAD24,491.60000 KZT
1000 MAD48,983.20000 KZT
2000 MAD97,966.40000 KZT
5000 MAD244,916.00000 KZT
10000 MAD489,832.00000 KZT