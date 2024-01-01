5 Moroccan dirhams to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert MAD to KZT at the real exchange rate

5 mad
234.85 kzt

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₸46.97 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:54
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 MAD46.96950 KZT
5 MAD234.84750 KZT
10 MAD469.69500 KZT
20 MAD939.39000 KZT
50 MAD2,348.47500 KZT
100 MAD4,696.95000 KZT
250 MAD11,742.37500 KZT
500 MAD23,484.75000 KZT
1000 MAD46,969.50000 KZT
2000 MAD93,939.00000 KZT
5000 MAD234,847.50000 KZT
10000 MAD469,695.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Moroccan Dirham
1 KZT0.02129 MAD
5 KZT0.10645 MAD
10 KZT0.21290 MAD
20 KZT0.42581 MAD
50 KZT1.06452 MAD
100 KZT2.12904 MAD
250 KZT5.32260 MAD
500 KZT10.64520 MAD
1000 KZT21.29040 MAD
2000 KZT42.58080 MAD
5000 KZT106.45200 MAD
10000 KZT212.90400 MAD