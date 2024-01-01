5,000 Kazakhstani tenges to Kenyan shillings

Convert KZT to KES at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Ksh0.2659 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to KES conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KES
1 KZT to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26960.2758
Low0.26140.2614
Average0.26650.2685
Change-1.18%-3.58%
1 KZT to KES stats

The performance of KZT to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2696 and a 30 day low of 0.2614. This means the 30 day average was 0.2665. The change for KZT to KES was -1.18.

The performance of KZT to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2758 and a 90 day low of 0.2614. This means the 90 day average was 0.2685. The change for KZT to KES was -3.58.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kenyan Shilling
1 KZT0.26585 KES
5 KZT1.32926 KES
10 KZT2.65851 KES
20 KZT5.31702 KES
50 KZT13.29255 KES
100 KZT26.58510 KES
250 KZT66.46275 KES
500 KZT132.92550 KES
1000 KZT265.85100 KES
2000 KZT531.70200 KES
5000 KZT1,329.25500 KES
10000 KZT2,658.51000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KES3.76151 KZT
5 KES18.80755 KZT
10 KES37.61510 KZT
20 KES75.23020 KZT
50 KES188.07550 KZT
100 KES376.15100 KZT
250 KES940.37750 KZT
500 KES1,880.75500 KZT
1000 KES3,761.51000 KZT
2000 KES7,523.02000 KZT
5000 KES18,807.55000 KZT
10000 KES37,615.10000 KZT