1 Kenyan shilling to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert KES to KZT at the real exchange rate

1 kes
2.96 kzt

1.00000 KES = 2.96032 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:01
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 KES2.96032 KZT
5 KES14.80160 KZT
10 KES29.60320 KZT
20 KES59.20640 KZT
50 KES148.01600 KZT
100 KES296.03200 KZT
250 KES740.08000 KZT
500 KES1480.16000 KZT
1000 KES2960.32000 KZT
2000 KES5920.64000 KZT
5000 KES14801.60000 KZT
10000 KES29603.20000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Kenyan Shilling
1 KZT0.33780 KES
5 KZT1.68901 KES
10 KZT3.37801 KES
20 KZT6.75602 KES
50 KZT16.89005 KES
100 KZT33.78010 KES
250 KZT84.45025 KES
500 KZT168.90050 KES
1000 KZT337.80100 KES
2000 KZT675.60200 KES
5000 KZT1689.00500 KES
10000 KZT3378.01000 KES