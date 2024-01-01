100 Cayman Islands dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert KYD to LKR at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = Sr357.6 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:55
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KYD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 KYD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High369.4630372.0240
Low356.9390356.9390
Average359.3179364.3613
Change-3.20%-3.17%
View full history

1 KYD to LKR stats

The performance of KYD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 369.4630 and a 30 day low of 356.9390. This means the 30 day average was 359.3179. The change for KYD to LKR was -3.20.

The performance of KYD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 372.0240 and a 90 day low of 356.9390. This means the 90 day average was 364.3613. The change for KYD to LKR was -3.17.

Track market ratesView KYD to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDZARAUDCADGBP
1 USD184.0660.9271.32117.7781.5061.3820.774
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.2110.0180.0160.009
1 EUR1.07990.70311.42619.1811.6251.4920.835
1 SGD0.75763.6210.701113.4541.141.0460.585

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cayman Islands dollars

KYD to USD

KYD to INR

KYD to EUR

KYD to SGD

KYD to ZAR

KYD to AUD

KYD to CAD

KYD to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KYD357.62800 LKR
5 KYD1,788.14000 LKR
10 KYD3,576.28000 LKR
20 KYD7,152.56000 LKR
50 KYD17,881.40000 LKR
100 KYD35,762.80000 LKR
250 KYD89,407.00000 LKR
500 KYD178,814.00000 LKR
1000 KYD357,628.00000 LKR
2000 KYD715,256.00000 LKR
5000 KYD1,788,140.00000 LKR
10000 KYD3,576,280.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 LKR0.00280 KYD
5 LKR0.01398 KYD
10 LKR0.02796 KYD
20 LKR0.05592 KYD
50 LKR0.13981 KYD
100 LKR0.27962 KYD
250 LKR0.69905 KYD
500 LKR1.39810 KYD
1000 LKR2.79620 KYD
2000 LKR5.59240 KYD
5000 LKR13.98100 KYD
10000 LKR27.96200 KYD