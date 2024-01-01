100 Sri Lankan rupees to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert LKR to KYD at the real exchange rate

100 lkr
0.27 kyd

Sr1.000 LKR = $0.002689 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4181.5050.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0961.1020.6840.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7321105.8451.9091.1841.7194.66
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 LKR0.00269 KYD
5 LKR0.01345 KYD
10 LKR0.02689 KYD
20 LKR0.05378 KYD
50 LKR0.13445 KYD
100 LKR0.26890 KYD
250 LKR0.67225 KYD
500 LKR1.34451 KYD
1000 LKR2.68901 KYD
2000 LKR5.37802 KYD
5000 LKR13.44505 KYD
10000 LKR26.89010 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 KYD371.88400 LKR
5 KYD1,859.42000 LKR
10 KYD3,718.84000 LKR
20 KYD7,437.68000 LKR
50 KYD18,594.20000 LKR
100 KYD37,188.40000 LKR
250 KYD92,971.00000 LKR
500 KYD185,942.00000 LKR
1000 KYD371,884.00000 LKR
2000 KYD743,768.00000 LKR
5000 KYD1,859,420.00000 LKR
10000 KYD3,718,840.00000 LKR