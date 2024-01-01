500 Cayman Islands dollars to Egyptian pounds
Convert KYD to EGP at the real exchange rate
KYD to EGP conversion chart
1 KYD = 59.42660 EGP
0
|1 KYD to EGP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|59.4266
|60.2157
|Low
|58.8115
|58.8115
|Average
|59.1539
|59.3035
|Change
|0.06%
|0.81%
1 KYD to EGP stats
The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.4266 and a 30 day low of 58.8115. This means the 30 day average was 59.1539. The change for KYD to EGP was 0.06.
The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.2157 and a 90 day low of 58.8115. This means the 90 day average was 59.3035. The change for KYD to EGP was 0.81.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
|1 KYD
|59.42660 EGP
|5 KYD
|297.13300 EGP
|10 KYD
|594.26600 EGP
|20 KYD
|1,188.53200 EGP
|50 KYD
|2,971.33000 EGP
|100 KYD
|5,942.66000 EGP
|250 KYD
|14,856.65000 EGP
|500 KYD
|29,713.30000 EGP
|1000 KYD
|59,426.60000 EGP
|2000 KYD
|118,853.20000 EGP
|5000 KYD
|297,133.00000 EGP
|10000 KYD
|594,266.00000 EGP