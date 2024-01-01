500 Egyptian pounds to Cayman Islands dollars
Convert EGP to KYD at the real exchange rate
EGP to KYD conversion chart
1 EGP = 0.01682 KYD
0
|1 EGP to KYD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0170
|0.0170
|Low
|0.0168
|0.0166
|Average
|0.0169
|0.0169
|Change
|-0.23%
|-0.89%
|View full history
1 EGP to KYD stats
The performance of EGP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0170 and a 30 day low of 0.0168. This means the 30 day average was 0.0169. The change for EGP to KYD was -0.23.
The performance of EGP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.0166. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for EGP to KYD was -0.89.
|Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
|1 KYD
|59.47060 EGP
|5 KYD
|297.35300 EGP
|10 KYD
|594.70600 EGP
|20 KYD
|1,189.41200 EGP
|50 KYD
|2,973.53000 EGP
|100 KYD
|5,947.06000 EGP
|250 KYD
|14,867.65000 EGP
|500 KYD
|29,735.30000 EGP
|1000 KYD
|59,470.60000 EGP
|2000 KYD
|118,941.20000 EGP
|5000 KYD
|297,353.00000 EGP
|10000 KYD
|594,706.00000 EGP