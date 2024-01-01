2,000 Egyptian pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert EGP to KYD at the real exchange rate

E£1.000 EGP = $0.01682 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

EGP to KYD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KYD
1 EGP to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01700.0170
Low0.01680.0166
Average0.01690.0169
Change-0.23%-0.89%
View full history

1 EGP to KYD stats

The performance of EGP to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0170 and a 30 day low of 0.0168. This means the 30 day average was 0.0169. The change for EGP to KYD was -0.23.

The performance of EGP to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0170 and a 90 day low of 0.0166. This means the 90 day average was 0.0169. The change for EGP to KYD was -0.89.

Track market ratesView EGP to KYD chart

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.9281.3830.7711.50384.083.67334.264
1 EUR1.07811.4910.8311.6290.6433.9636.939
1 CAD0.7230.67110.5571.08760.8112.65624.782
1 GBP1.2981.2041.79411.95109.0984.76644.46

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Cayman Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to KYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EGP0.01682 KYD
5 EGP0.08408 KYD
10 EGP0.16815 KYD
20 EGP0.33630 KYD
50 EGP0.84075 KYD
100 EGP1.68150 KYD
250 EGP4.20375 KYD
500 EGP8.40750 KYD
1000 EGP16.81500 KYD
2000 EGP33.63000 KYD
5000 EGP84.07500 KYD
10000 EGP168.15000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 KYD59.47060 EGP
5 KYD297.35300 EGP
10 KYD594.70600 EGP
20 KYD1,189.41200 EGP
50 KYD2,973.53000 EGP
100 KYD5,947.06000 EGP
250 KYD14,867.65000 EGP
500 KYD29,735.30000 EGP
1000 KYD59,470.60000 EGP
2000 KYD118,941.20000 EGP
5000 KYD297,353.00000 EGP
10000 KYD594,706.00000 EGP