10 thousand Cayman Islands dollars to Egyptian pounds

Convert KYD to EGP at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = E£59.43 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
KYD to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

EGP
1 KYD to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High59.426560.2157
Low58.811558.8115
Average59.153959.3035
Change0.06%0.81%
1 KYD to EGP stats

The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 59.4265 and a 30 day low of 58.8115. This means the 30 day average was 59.1539. The change for KYD to EGP was 0.06.

The performance of KYD to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 60.2157 and a 90 day low of 58.8115. This means the 90 day average was 59.3035. The change for KYD to EGP was 0.81.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 KYD59.43020 EGP
5 KYD297.15100 EGP
10 KYD594.30200 EGP
20 KYD1,188.60400 EGP
50 KYD2,971.51000 EGP
100 KYD5,943.02000 EGP
250 KYD14,857.55000 EGP
500 KYD29,715.10000 EGP
1000 KYD59,430.20000 EGP
2000 KYD118,860.40000 EGP
5000 KYD297,151.00000 EGP
10000 KYD594,302.00000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 EGP0.01683 KYD
5 EGP0.08413 KYD
10 EGP0.16826 KYD
20 EGP0.33653 KYD
50 EGP0.84132 KYD
100 EGP1.68264 KYD
250 EGP4.20660 KYD
500 EGP8.41320 KYD
1000 EGP16.82640 KYD
2000 EGP33.65280 KYD
5000 EGP84.13200 KYD
10000 EGP168.26400 KYD