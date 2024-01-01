500 Cayman Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert KYD to CNY at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = ¥8.695 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
KYD to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 KYD to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.69548.8540
Low8.54998.5499
Average8.61028.6721
Change1.40%-1.66%
1 KYD to CNY stats

The performance of KYD to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.6954 and a 30 day low of 8.5499. This means the 30 day average was 8.6102. The change for KYD to CNY was 1.40.

The performance of KYD to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.8540 and a 90 day low of 8.5499. This means the 90 day average was 8.6721. The change for KYD to CNY was -1.66.

How to convert Cayman Islands dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KYD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 KYD8.69537 CNY
5 KYD43.47685 CNY
10 KYD86.95370 CNY
20 KYD173.90740 CNY
50 KYD434.76850 CNY
100 KYD869.53700 CNY
250 KYD2,173.84250 CNY
500 KYD4,347.68500 CNY
1000 KYD8,695.37000 CNY
2000 KYD17,390.74000 CNY
5000 KYD43,476.85000 CNY
10000 KYD86,953.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 CNY0.11500 KYD
5 CNY0.57502 KYD
10 CNY1.15004 KYD
20 CNY2.30008 KYD
50 CNY5.75020 KYD
100 CNY11.50040 KYD
250 CNY28.75100 KYD
500 CNY57.50200 KYD
1000 CNY115.00400 KYD
2000 CNY230.00800 KYD
5000 CNY575.02000 KYD
10000 CNY1,150.04000 KYD