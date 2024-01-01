20 Cayman Islands dollars to Bulgarian levs

Convert KYD to BGN at the real exchange rate

$1.000 KYD = лв2.213 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
KYD to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 KYD to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.21332.2133
Low2.13272.1313
Average2.17322.1660
Change3.78%0.73%
1 KYD to BGN stats

The performance of KYD to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2133 and a 30 day low of 2.1327. This means the 30 day average was 2.1732. The change for KYD to BGN was 3.78.

The performance of KYD to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2133 and a 90 day low of 2.1313. This means the 90 day average was 2.1660. The change for KYD to BGN was 0.73.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 KYD2.21329 BGN
5 KYD11.06645 BGN
10 KYD22.13290 BGN
20 KYD44.26580 BGN
50 KYD110.66450 BGN
100 KYD221.32900 BGN
250 KYD553.32250 BGN
500 KYD1,106.64500 BGN
1000 KYD2,213.29000 BGN
2000 KYD4,426.58000 BGN
5000 KYD11,066.45000 BGN
10000 KYD22,132.90000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 BGN0.45182 KYD
5 BGN2.25908 KYD
10 BGN4.51816 KYD
20 BGN9.03632 KYD
50 BGN22.59080 KYD
100 BGN45.18160 KYD
250 BGN112.95400 KYD
500 BGN225.90800 KYD
1000 BGN451.81600 KYD
2000 BGN903.63200 KYD
5000 BGN2,259.08000 KYD
10000 BGN4,518.16000 KYD