50 Kuwaiti dinars to Turkish liras

Convert KWD to TRY at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = TL111.8 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:26
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TRY
1 KWD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High112.0320112.0320
Low111.4010107.7070
Average111.8259110.9056
Change-0.15%3.22%
View full history

1 KWD to TRY stats

The performance of KWD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 112.0320 and a 30 day low of 111.4010. This means the 30 day average was 111.8259. The change for KWD to TRY was -0.15.

The performance of KWD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.0320 and a 90 day low of 107.7070. This means the 90 day average was 110.9056. The change for KWD to TRY was 3.22.

Track market ratesView KWD to TRY chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0350.92717.7921.5081.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3530.044
1 EUR1.07890.619119.1861.6261.7971,844.383.961
1 ZAR0.0564.7230.05210.0850.09496.1330.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 KWD111.78600 TRY
5 KWD558.93000 TRY
10 KWD1,117.86000 TRY
20 KWD2,235.72000 TRY
50 KWD5,589.30000 TRY
100 KWD11,178.60000 TRY
250 KWD27,946.50000 TRY
500 KWD55,893.00000 TRY
1000 KWD111,786.00000 TRY
2000 KWD223,572.00000 TRY
5000 KWD558,930.00000 TRY
10000 KWD1,117,860.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 TRY0.00895 KWD
5 TRY0.04473 KWD
10 TRY0.08946 KWD
20 TRY0.17891 KWD
50 TRY0.44728 KWD
100 TRY0.89457 KWD
250 TRY2.23642 KWD
500 TRY4.47284 KWD
1000 TRY8.94567 KWD
2000 TRY17.89134 KWD
5000 TRY44.72835 KWD
10000 TRY89.45670 KWD