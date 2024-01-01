5,000 Kuwaiti dinars to Nepalese rupees

Convert KWD to NPR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₨438.7 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KWD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NPR
1 KWD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High439.1240440.3870
Low437.9960437.8880
Average438.6520438.9955
Change0.11%0.19%
View full history

1 KWD to NPR stats

The performance of KWD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 439.1240 and a 30 day low of 437.9960. This means the 30 day average was 438.6520. The change for KWD to NPR was 0.11.

The performance of KWD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 440.3870 and a 90 day low of 437.8880. This means the 90 day average was 438.9955. The change for KWD to NPR was 0.19.

Track market ratesView KWD to NPR chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0660.92717.7941.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3460.044
1 EUR1.07890.636119.1851.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7240.05210.0850.09496.1190.206

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 KWD438.73100 NPR
5 KWD2,193.65500 NPR
10 KWD4,387.31000 NPR
20 KWD8,774.62000 NPR
50 KWD21,936.55000 NPR
100 KWD43,873.10000 NPR
250 KWD109,682.75000 NPR
500 KWD219,365.50000 NPR
1000 KWD438,731.00000 NPR
2000 KWD877,462.00000 NPR
5000 KWD2,193,655.00000 NPR
10000 KWD4,387,310.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NPR0.00228 KWD
5 NPR0.01140 KWD
10 NPR0.02279 KWD
20 NPR0.04559 KWD
50 NPR0.11397 KWD
100 NPR0.22793 KWD
250 NPR0.56983 KWD
500 NPR1.13965 KWD
1000 NPR2.27930 KWD
2000 NPR4.55860 KWD
5000 NPR11.39650 KWD
10000 NPR22.79300 KWD