5000 Kuwaiti dinars to Nepalese rupees

Convert KWD to NPR at the real exchange rate

5.000 kwd
2.164.940 npr

1.00000 KWD = 432.98800 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.21260.9060518.29881.468211.58278895.3073.67275
1 INR0.012017410.01088830.2199040.01764410.019020910.75930.0441369
1 EUR1.103791.8417120.19641.620471.74691988.154.05361
1 ZAR0.05464854.547430.049513810.08023550.086496348.92710.20071

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Nepalese Rupee
1 KWD432.98800 NPR
5 KWD2164.94000 NPR
10 KWD4329.88000 NPR
20 KWD8659.76000 NPR
50 KWD21649.40000 NPR
100 KWD43298.80000 NPR
250 KWD108247.00000 NPR
500 KWD216494.00000 NPR
1000 KWD432988.00000 NPR
2000 KWD865976.00000 NPR
5000 KWD2164940.00000 NPR
10000 KWD4329880.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 NPR0.00231 KWD
5 NPR0.01155 KWD
10 NPR0.02310 KWD
20 NPR0.04619 KWD
50 NPR0.11548 KWD
100 NPR0.23095 KWD
250 NPR0.57738 KWD
500 NPR1.15477 KWD
1000 NPR2.30953 KWD
2000 NPR4.61906 KWD
5000 NPR11.54765 KWD
10000 NPR23.09530 KWD