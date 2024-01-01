10 Kuwaiti dinars to Mauritian rupees

Convert KWD to MUR at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = ₨150.5 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
KWD to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 KWD to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.0440153.2600
Low149.3740149.3740
Average150.7525151.2349
Change0.40%-1.68%
1 KWD to MUR stats

The performance of KWD to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.0440 and a 30 day low of 149.3740. This means the 30 day average was 150.7525. The change for KWD to MUR was 0.40.

The performance of KWD to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 153.2600 and a 90 day low of 149.3740. This means the 90 day average was 151.2349. The change for KWD to MUR was -1.68.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 KWD150.45300 MUR
5 KWD752.26500 MUR
10 KWD1,504.53000 MUR
20 KWD3,009.06000 MUR
50 KWD7,522.65000 MUR
100 KWD15,045.30000 MUR
250 KWD37,613.25000 MUR
500 KWD75,226.50000 MUR
1000 KWD150,453.00000 MUR
2000 KWD300,906.00000 MUR
5000 KWD752,265.00000 MUR
10000 KWD1,504,530.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MUR0.00665 KWD
5 MUR0.03323 KWD
10 MUR0.06647 KWD
20 MUR0.13293 KWD
50 MUR0.33233 KWD
100 MUR0.66466 KWD
250 MUR1.66165 KWD
500 MUR3.32331 KWD
1000 MUR6.64662 KWD
2000 MUR13.29324 KWD
5000 MUR33.23310 KWD
10000 MUR66.46620 KWD