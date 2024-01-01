Comorian francs to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert KMF to TWD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = NT$0.07029 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
KMF to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TWD
1 KMF to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07280.0728
Low0.07030.0703
Average0.07150.0720
Change-2.92%-2.95%
1 KMF to TWD stats

The performance of KMF to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0728 and a 30 day low of 0.0703. This means the 30 day average was 0.0715. The change for KMF to TWD was -2.92.

The performance of KMF to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0728 and a 90 day low of 0.0703. This means the 90 day average was 0.0720. The change for KMF to TWD was -2.95.

How to convert Comorian francs to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KMF0.07029 TWD
5 KMF0.35147 TWD
10 KMF0.70294 TWD
20 KMF1.40587 TWD
50 KMF3.51469 TWD
100 KMF7.02937 TWD
250 KMF17.57343 TWD
500 KMF35.14685 TWD
1000 KMF70.29370 TWD
2000 KMF140.58740 TWD
5000 KMF351.46850 TWD
10000 KMF702.93700 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 TWD14.22600 KMF
5 TWD71.13000 KMF
10 TWD142.26000 KMF
20 TWD284.52000 KMF
50 TWD711.30000 KMF
100 TWD1,422.60000 KMF
250 TWD3,556.50000 KMF
500 TWD7,113.00000 KMF
1000 TWD14,226.00000 KMF
2000 TWD28,452.00000 KMF
5000 TWD71,130.00000 KMF
10000 TWD142,260.00000 KMF