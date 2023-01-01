20 Comorian francs to Swedish kronor

Convert KMF to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 kmf
0.45 sek

1.00000 KMF = 0.02267 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862061.0969591.2071.464371.620190.9447318.7263
1 GBP1.1600111.2725105.8031.698721.879481.095921.7231
1 USD0.91160.785855183.1461.334951.4770.8612517.0712
1 INR0.01096410.00945150.01202710.01605550.01776390.01035830.205316

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Swedish Krona
1 KMF0.02267 SEK
5 KMF0.11336 SEK
10 KMF0.22673 SEK
20 KMF0.45346 SEK
50 KMF1.13364 SEK
100 KMF2.26728 SEK
250 KMF5.66820 SEK
500 KMF11.33640 SEK
1000 KMF22.67280 SEK
2000 KMF45.34560 SEK
5000 KMF113.36400 SEK
10000 KMF226.72800 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Comorian Franc
1 SEK44.10580 KMF
5 SEK220.52900 KMF
10 SEK441.05800 KMF
20 SEK882.11600 KMF
50 SEK2205.29000 KMF
100 SEK4410.58000 KMF
250 SEK11026.45000 KMF
500 SEK22052.90000 KMF
1000 SEK44105.80000 KMF
2000 SEK88211.60000 KMF
5000 SEK220529.00000 KMF
10000 SEK441058.00000 KMF