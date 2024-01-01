Comorian francs to Qatari rials today

Convert KMF to QAR at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = QR0.007984 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:24
KMF to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

QAR
1 KMF to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00830.0083
Low0.00800.0080
Average0.00810.0082
Change-3.03%-0.74%
1 KMF to QAR stats

The performance of KMF to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0083 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for KMF to QAR was -3.03.

The performance of KMF to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0083 and a 90 day low of 0.0080. This means the 90 day average was 0.0082. The change for KMF to QAR was -0.74.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Qatari Rial
1 KMF0.00798 QAR
5 KMF0.03992 QAR
10 KMF0.07984 QAR
20 KMF0.15969 QAR
50 KMF0.39922 QAR
100 KMF0.79844 QAR
250 KMF1.99610 QAR
500 KMF3.99220 QAR
1000 KMF7.98440 QAR
2000 KMF15.96880 QAR
5000 KMF39.92200 QAR
10000 KMF79.84400 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Comorian Franc
1 QAR125.24400 KMF
5 QAR626.22000 KMF
10 QAR1252.44000 KMF
20 QAR2504.88000 KMF
50 QAR6262.20000 KMF
100 QAR12524.40000 KMF
250 QAR31311.00000 KMF
500 QAR62622.00000 KMF
1000 QAR125244.00000 KMF
2000 QAR250488.00000 KMF
5000 QAR626220.00000 KMF
10000 QAR1252440.00000 KMF