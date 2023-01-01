50 Comorian francs to Qatari rials

50 kmf
0.41 qar

1.00000 KMF = 0.00813 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8621251.09791.22071.464551.619550.9447918.7235
1 GBP1.1599211.27245105.811.698781.878571.0958921.718
1 USD0.911550.785885183.15471.335051.476340.8612517.0679
1 INR0.01096240.009450880.012025810.0160550.01775420.01035720.205255

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Qatari Rial
1 KMF0.00813 QAR
5 KMF0.04064 QAR
10 KMF0.08129 QAR
20 KMF0.16258 QAR
50 KMF0.40644 QAR
100 KMF0.81288 QAR
250 KMF2.03221 QAR
500 KMF4.06442 QAR
1000 KMF8.12884 QAR
2000 KMF16.25768 QAR
5000 KMF40.64420 QAR
10000 KMF81.28840 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Comorian Franc
1 QAR123.01900 KMF
5 QAR615.09500 KMF
10 QAR1230.19000 KMF
20 QAR2460.38000 KMF
50 QAR6150.95000 KMF
100 QAR12301.90000 KMF
250 QAR30754.75000 KMF
500 QAR61509.50000 KMF
1000 QAR123019.00000 KMF
2000 QAR246038.00000 KMF
5000 QAR615095.00000 KMF
10000 QAR1230190.00000 KMF