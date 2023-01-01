250 Qatari rials to Comorian francs

Convert QAR to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 qar
30,601 kmf

1.00000 QAR = 122.40400 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.21261.32495281.8380.7854530.90605895.3071.46821
1 INR0.012017410.01592253.386960.009439120.010888310.75930.0176441
1 CAD0.75474562.80431212.7160.5928170.683832675.7291.10813
1 PKR0.003548140.295250.004701110.00278690.003214773.176670.00520942

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Comorian Franc
1 QAR122.40400 KMF
5 QAR612.02000 KMF
10 QAR1224.04000 KMF
20 QAR2448.08000 KMF
50 QAR6120.20000 KMF
100 QAR12240.40000 KMF
250 QAR30601.00000 KMF
500 QAR61202.00000 KMF
1000 QAR122404.00000 KMF
2000 QAR244808.00000 KMF
5000 QAR612020.00000 KMF
10000 QAR1224040.00000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Qatari Rial
1 KMF0.00817 QAR
5 KMF0.04085 QAR
10 KMF0.08170 QAR
20 KMF0.16339 QAR
50 KMF0.40848 QAR
100 KMF0.81696 QAR
250 KMF2.04241 QAR
500 KMF4.08482 QAR
1000 KMF8.16964 QAR
2000 KMF16.33928 QAR
5000 KMF40.84820 QAR
10000 KMF81.69640 QAR