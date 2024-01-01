Comorian francs to Nigerian nairas today

Convert KMF to NGN at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = ₦3.746 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:22
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KMF to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NGN
1 KMF to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.82853.8285
Low3.68483.4839
Average3.74173.6518
Change-0.82%5.61%
View full history

1 KMF to NGN stats

The performance of KMF to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.8285 and a 30 day low of 3.6848. This means the 30 day average was 3.7417. The change for KMF to NGN was -0.82.

The performance of KMF to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.8285 and a 90 day low of 3.4839. This means the 90 day average was 3.6518. The change for KMF to NGN was 5.61.

Track market ratesView KMF to NGN chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.07890.6061.4921.6280.93421.422
1 GBP1.19811.291108.5841.7881.9511.11925.672
1 USD0.9280.774184.0851.3851.5110.86719.88
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 KMF3.74616 NGN
5 KMF18.73080 NGN
10 KMF37.46160 NGN
20 KMF74.92320 NGN
50 KMF187.30800 NGN
100 KMF374.61600 NGN
250 KMF936.54000 NGN
500 KMF1,873.08000 NGN
1000 KMF3,746.16000 NGN
2000 KMF7,492.32000 NGN
5000 KMF18,730.80000 NGN
10000 KMF37,461.60000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Comorian Franc
1 NGN0.26694 KMF
5 NGN1.33470 KMF
10 NGN2.66940 KMF
20 NGN5.33880 KMF
50 NGN13.34700 KMF
100 NGN26.69400 KMF
250 NGN66.73500 KMF
500 NGN133.47000 KMF
1000 NGN266.94000 KMF
2000 NGN533.88000 KMF
5000 NGN1,334.70000 KMF
10000 NGN2,669.40000 KMF