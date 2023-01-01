5 Comorian francs to Nigerian nairas

Convert KMF to NGN at the real exchange rate

5 kmf
9.20 ngn

1.00000 KMF = 1.83975 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:20
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.09791.21261.464551.620030.94477518.7275
1 GBP1.1598211.27235105.7921.698651.878981.0957721.7211
1 USD0.911550.785947183.14731.335051.476780.8612517.0716
1 INR0.01096340.009452470.012026810.01605640.0177610.01035810.205318

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 KMF1.83975 NGN
5 KMF9.19875 NGN
10 KMF18.39750 NGN
20 KMF36.79500 NGN
50 KMF91.98750 NGN
100 KMF183.97500 NGN
250 KMF459.93750 NGN
500 KMF919.87500 NGN
1000 KMF1839.75000 NGN
2000 KMF3679.50000 NGN
5000 KMF9198.75000 NGN
10000 KMF18397.50000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Comorian Franc
1 NGN0.54355 KMF
5 NGN2.71776 KMF
10 NGN5.43552 KMF
20 NGN10.87104 KMF
50 NGN27.17760 KMF
100 NGN54.35520 KMF
250 NGN135.88800 KMF
500 NGN271.77600 KMF
1000 NGN543.55200 KMF
2000 NGN1087.10400 KMF
5000 NGN2717.76000 KMF
10000 NGN5435.52000 KMF