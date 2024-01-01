Comorian francs to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KMF to JMD at the real exchange rate

CF1.000 KMF = J$0.3452 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
KMF to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JMD
1 KMF to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35680.3568
Low0.34520.3426
Average0.35200.3515
Change-2.45%0.01%
1 KMF to JMD stats

The performance of KMF to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3568 and a 30 day low of 0.3452. This means the 30 day average was 0.3520. The change for KMF to JMD was -2.45.

The performance of KMF to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3568 and a 90 day low of 0.3426. This means the 90 day average was 0.3515. The change for KMF to JMD was 0.01.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 KMF0.34515 JMD
5 KMF1.72576 JMD
10 KMF3.45152 JMD
20 KMF6.90304 JMD
50 KMF17.25760 JMD
100 KMF34.51520 JMD
250 KMF86.28800 JMD
500 KMF172.57600 JMD
1000 KMF345.15200 JMD
2000 KMF690.30400 JMD
5000 KMF1,725.76000 JMD
10000 KMF3,451.52000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 JMD2.89728 KMF
5 JMD14.48640 KMF
10 JMD28.97280 KMF
20 JMD57.94560 KMF
50 JMD144.86400 KMF
100 JMD289.72800 KMF
250 JMD724.32000 KMF
500 JMD1,448.64000 KMF
1000 JMD2,897.28000 KMF
2000 JMD5,794.56000 KMF
5000 JMD14,486.40000 KMF
10000 JMD28,972.80000 KMF