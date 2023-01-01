100 Comorian francs to Jamaican dollars

Convert KMF to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 kmf
34.56 jmd

1.00000 KMF = 0.34564 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624151.09791.20131.464111.620740.94481518.7258
1 GBP1.1595311.27195105.7461.697611.879221.0955521.7122
1 USD0.91160.786194183.1371.334651.477430.861317.07
1 INR0.01096480.009456610.012028310.01605360.01777110.010360.205324

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian francs

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 KMF0.34564 JMD
5 KMF1.72818 JMD
10 KMF3.45636 JMD
20 KMF6.91272 JMD
50 KMF17.28180 JMD
100 KMF34.56360 JMD
250 KMF86.40900 JMD
500 KMF172.81800 JMD
1000 KMF345.63600 JMD
2000 KMF691.27200 JMD
5000 KMF1728.18000 JMD
10000 KMF3456.36000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 JMD2.89322 KMF
5 JMD14.46610 KMF
10 JMD28.93220 KMF
20 JMD57.86440 KMF
50 JMD144.66100 KMF
100 JMD289.32200 KMF
250 JMD723.30500 KMF
500 JMD1446.61000 KMF
1000 JMD2893.22000 KMF
2000 JMD5786.44000 KMF
5000 JMD14466.10000 KMF
10000 JMD28932.20000 KMF