Comorian francs to Jamaican dollars today

Convert KMF to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 kmf
339.01 jmd

CF1.000 KMF = J$0.3390 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

1 KMF to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34470.3453
Low0.33770.3339
Average0.34050.3399
Change-1.20%1.26%
View full history

1 KMF to JMD stats

The performance of KMF to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3447 and a 30 day low of 0.3377. This means the 30 day average was 0.3405. The change for KMF to JMD was -1.20.

The performance of KMF to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3453 and a 90 day low of 0.3339. This means the 90 day average was 0.3399. The change for KMF to JMD was 1.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8471.07189.3091.4661.6060.96319.63
1 GBP1.1811.265105.4111.731.8961.13623.169
1 USD0.9330.791183.3621.3681.4990.89918.323
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.22

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Comorian francs to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KMF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KMF to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Comorian franc

KMF to USD

KMF to EUR

KMF to GBP

KMF to INR

KMF to JPY

KMF to RUB

KMF to AUD

KMF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / Jamaican Dollar
1 KMF0,33901 JMD
5 KMF1,69506 JMD
10 KMF3,39011 JMD
20 KMF6,78022 JMD
50 KMF16,95055 JMD
100 KMF33,90110 JMD
250 KMF84,75275 JMD
500 KMF169,50550 JMD
1000 KMF339,01100 JMD
2000 KMF678,02200 JMD
5000 KMF1.695,05500 JMD
10000 KMF3.390,11000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Comorian Franc
1 JMD2,94976 KMF
5 JMD14,74880 KMF
10 JMD29,49760 KMF
20 JMD58,99520 KMF
50 JMD147,48800 KMF
100 JMD294,97600 KMF
250 JMD737,44000 KMF
500 JMD1.474,88000 KMF
1000 JMD2.949,76000 KMF
2000 JMD5.899,52000 KMF
5000 JMD14.748,80000 KMF
10000 JMD29.497,60000 KMF