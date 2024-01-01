Danish kroner to Jamaican dollars today

Convert DKK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
22,414.40 jmd

kr1.000 DKK = J$22.41 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.07511.2510.843299.3881.62611.46689.791
1 USD0.93110.4660.784278.51.51210.66783.526
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6090.1441.0197.98
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3461355.1291.92813.601106.508

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 DKK22,41440 JMD
5 DKK112,07200 JMD
10 DKK224,14400 JMD
20 DKK448,28800 JMD
50 DKK1.120,72000 JMD
100 DKK2.241,44000 JMD
250 DKK5.603,60000 JMD
500 DKK11.207,20000 JMD
1000 DKK22.414,40000 JMD
2000 DKK44.828,80000 JMD
5000 DKK112.072,00000 JMD
10000 DKK224.144,00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Danish Krone
1 JMD0,04461 DKK
5 JMD0,22307 DKK
10 JMD0,44614 DKK
20 JMD0,89229 DKK
50 JMD2,23072 DKK
100 JMD4,46143 DKK
250 JMD11,15358 DKK
500 JMD22,30715 DKK
1000 JMD44,61430 DKK
2000 JMD89,22860 DKK
5000 JMD223,07150 DKK
10000 JMD446,14300 DKK