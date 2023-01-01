1 Danish krone to Jamaican dollars

Convert DKK to JMD at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
22.92 jmd

1.00000 DKK = 22.92450 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686751.105491.95821.463831.622370.92964518.7246
1 GBP1.1511811.27255105.8631.685171.867691.0701921.556
1 USD0.904650.785824183.191.324251.467670.8409516.9392
1 INR0.01087450.009446130.012020710.01591840.01764240.01010880.203621

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Jamaican Dollar
1 DKK22.92450 JMD
5 DKK114.62250 JMD
10 DKK229.24500 JMD
20 DKK458.49000 JMD
50 DKK1146.22500 JMD
100 DKK2292.45000 JMD
250 DKK5731.12500 JMD
500 DKK11462.25000 JMD
1000 DKK22924.50000 JMD
2000 DKK45849.00000 JMD
5000 DKK114622.50000 JMD
10000 DKK229245.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Danish Krone
1 JMD0.04362 DKK
5 JMD0.21811 DKK
10 JMD0.43621 DKK
20 JMD0.87243 DKK
50 JMD2.18107 DKK
100 JMD4.36214 DKK
250 JMD10.90535 DKK
500 JMD21.81070 DKK
1000 JMD43.62140 DKK
2000 JMD87.24280 DKK
5000 JMD218.10700 DKK
10000 JMD436.21400 DKK