1 thousand Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas

Convert KGS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1000 kgs
1540.51 isk

1.00000 KGS = 1.54051 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADAUDEURINRAEDCHF
1 USD10.7860091.334051.480280.9113583.10863.67250.86075
1 GBP1.2722511.697251.883281.15947105.7354.672341.09509
1 CAD0.7495970.5891911.109610.6831662.2982.75290.645216
1 AUD0.675550.5309880.90121710.61567656.1442.480960.58148

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kyrgystani soms

KGS to USD

KGS to GBP

KGS to CAD

KGS to AUD

KGS to EUR

KGS to INR

KGS to AED

KGS to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Icelandic Króna
1 KGS1.54051 ISK
5 KGS7.70255 ISK
10 KGS15.40510 ISK
20 KGS30.81020 ISK
50 KGS77.02550 ISK
100 KGS154.05100 ISK
250 KGS385.12750 ISK
500 KGS770.25500 ISK
1000 KGS1540.51000 ISK
2000 KGS3081.02000 ISK
5000 KGS7702.55000 ISK
10000 KGS15405.10000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Kyrgystani Som
1 ISK0.64913 KGS
5 ISK3.24567 KGS
10 ISK6.49134 KGS
20 ISK12.98268 KGS
50 ISK32.45670 KGS
100 ISK64.91340 KGS
250 ISK162.28350 KGS
500 ISK324.56700 KGS
1000 ISK649.13400 KGS
2000 ISK1298.26800 KGS
5000 ISK3245.67000 KGS
10000 ISK6491.34000 KGS