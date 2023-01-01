10 Kyrgystani soms to Swiss francs

Convert KGS to CHF at the real exchange rate

10 kgs
0.10 chf

1.00000 KGS = 0.00967 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:18
How to convert Kyrgystani soms to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KGS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KGS to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / Swiss Franc
1 KGS0.00967 CHF
5 KGS0.04835 CHF
10 KGS0.09670 CHF
20 KGS0.19340 CHF
50 KGS0.48349 CHF
100 KGS0.96698 CHF
250 KGS2.41744 CHF
500 KGS4.83488 CHF
1000 KGS9.66977 CHF
2000 KGS19.33954 CHF
5000 KGS48.34885 CHF
10000 KGS96.69770 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Kyrgystani Som
1 CHF103.41500 KGS
5 CHF517.07500 KGS
10 CHF1034.15000 KGS
20 CHF2068.30000 KGS
50 CHF5170.75000 KGS
100 CHF10341.50000 KGS
250 CHF25853.75000 KGS
500 CHF51707.50000 KGS
1000 CHF103415.00000 KGS
2000 CHF206830.00000 KGS
5000 CHF517075.00000 KGS
10000 CHF1034150.00000 KGS