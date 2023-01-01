5000 Japanese yen to Papua New Guinean kinas

Convert JPY to PGK at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
128.88 pgk

1.00000 JPY = 0.02578 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7861640.91121.479621.333850.861057.11851.32885
1 GBP1.27211.159041.882071.696661.095219.054731.6903
1 EUR1.097450.86278511.623811.463830.9449357.81221.45835
1 AUD0.675850.5313290.61583710.9014830.5819414.811040.898103

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 JPY2.57765 PGK
1000 JPY25.77650 PGK
1500 JPY38.66475 PGK
2000 JPY51.55300 PGK
3000 JPY77.32950 PGK
5000 JPY128.88250 PGK
5400 JPY139.19310 PGK
10000 JPY257.76500 PGK
15000 JPY386.64750 PGK
20000 JPY515.53000 PGK
25000 JPY644.41250 PGK
30000 JPY773.29500 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Japanese Yen
1 PGK38.79500 JPY
5 PGK193.97500 JPY
10 PGK387.95000 JPY
20 PGK775.90000 JPY
50 PGK1939.75000 JPY
100 PGK3879.50000 JPY
250 PGK9698.75000 JPY
500 PGK19397.50000 JPY
1000 PGK38795.00000 JPY
2000 PGK77590.00000 JPY
5000 PGK193975.00000 JPY
10000 PGK387950.00000 JPY