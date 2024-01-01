1 Papua New Guinean kina to Japanese yen
Convert PGK to JPY at the real exchange rate
PGK to JPY conversion chart
1 PGK = 38.54330 JPY
0
|1 PGK to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|38.5433
|39.8786
|Low
|36.2907
|36.0512
|Average
|37.6444
|37.5330
|Change
|5.22%
|-3.10%
1 PGK to JPY stats
The performance of PGK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.5433 and a 30 day low of 36.2907. This means the 30 day average was 37.6444. The change for PGK to JPY was 5.22.
The performance of PGK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.8786 and a 90 day low of 36.0512. This means the 90 day average was 37.5330. The change for PGK to JPY was -3.10.
|Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Japanese Yen
|1 PGK
|38.54330 JPY
|5 PGK
|192.71650 JPY
|10 PGK
|385.43300 JPY
|20 PGK
|770.86600 JPY
|50 PGK
|1,927.16500 JPY
|100 PGK
|3,854.33000 JPY
|250 PGK
|9,635.82500 JPY
|500 PGK
|19,271.65000 JPY
|1000 PGK
|38,543.30000 JPY
|2000 PGK
|77,086.60000 JPY
|5000 PGK
|192,716.50000 JPY
|10000 PGK
|385,433.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Papua New Guinean Kina
|100 JPY
|2.59448 PGK
|1000 JPY
|25.94480 PGK
|1500 JPY
|38.91720 PGK
|2000 JPY
|51.88960 PGK
|3000 JPY
|77.83440 PGK
|5000 JPY
|129.72400 PGK
|5400 JPY
|140.10192 PGK
|10000 JPY
|259.44800 PGK
|15000 JPY
|389.17200 PGK
|20000 JPY
|518.89600 PGK
|25000 JPY
|648.62000 PGK
|30000 JPY
|778.34400 PGK