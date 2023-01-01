2000 Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen

Convert PGK to JPY at the real exchange rate

2000 pgk
75622 jpy

1.00000 PGK = 37.81120 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:34
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867161.1054591.99731.462121.6190.92860518.72
1 GBP1.1531911.2748106.0911.686111.867021.0708621.5878
1 USD0.90460.784437183.22161.322651.464560.8399516.9343
1 INR0.01086990.009425880.012016110.01589310.01759830.01009290.203484

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Papua New Guinean kinas

PGK to USD

PGK to EUR

PGK to GBP

PGK to INR

PGK to JPY

PGK to RUB

PGK to AUD

PGK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Japanese Yen
1 PGK37.81120 JPY
5 PGK189.05600 JPY
10 PGK378.11200 JPY
20 PGK756.22400 JPY
50 PGK1890.56000 JPY
100 PGK3781.12000 JPY
250 PGK9452.80000 JPY
500 PGK18905.60000 JPY
1000 PGK37811.20000 JPY
2000 PGK75622.40000 JPY
5000 PGK189056.00000 JPY
10000 PGK378112.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 JPY2.64472 PGK
1000 JPY26.44720 PGK
1500 JPY39.67080 PGK
2000 JPY52.89440 PGK
3000 JPY79.34160 PGK
5000 JPY132.23600 PGK
5400 JPY142.81488 PGK
10000 JPY264.47200 PGK
15000 JPY396.70800 PGK
20000 JPY528.94400 PGK
25000 JPY661.18000 PGK
30000 JPY793.41600 PGK