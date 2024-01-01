5 Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen

Convert PGK to JPY at the real exchange rate

K1.000 PGK = ¥38.54 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:49
PGK to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 PGK to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High38.543339.8786
Low36.290736.0512
Average37.644437.5330
Change5.22%-3.10%
1 PGK to JPY stats

The performance of PGK to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 38.5433 and a 30 day low of 36.2907. This means the 30 day average was 37.6444. The change for PGK to JPY was 5.22.

The performance of PGK to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.8786 and a 90 day low of 36.0512. This means the 90 day average was 37.5330. The change for PGK to JPY was -3.10.

How to convert Papua New Guinean kinas to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PGK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PGK to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Japanese Yen
1 PGK38.54330 JPY
5 PGK192.71650 JPY
10 PGK385.43300 JPY
20 PGK770.86600 JPY
50 PGK1,927.16500 JPY
100 PGK3,854.33000 JPY
250 PGK9,635.82500 JPY
500 PGK19,271.65000 JPY
1000 PGK38,543.30000 JPY
2000 PGK77,086.60000 JPY
5000 PGK192,716.50000 JPY
10000 PGK385,433.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Papua New Guinean Kina
100 JPY2.59448 PGK
1000 JPY25.94480 PGK
1500 JPY38.91720 PGK
2000 JPY51.88960 PGK
3000 JPY77.83440 PGK
5000 JPY129.72400 PGK
5400 JPY140.10192 PGK
10000 JPY259.44800 PGK
15000 JPY389.17200 PGK
20000 JPY518.89600 PGK
25000 JPY648.62000 PGK
30000 JPY778.34400 PGK