10 thousand Japanese yen to Omani rials

Convert JPY to OMR at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
26.754 omr

1.00000 JPY = 0.00268 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:01
How to convert Japanese yen to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Omani Rial
100 JPY0.26754 OMR
1000 JPY2.67541 OMR
1500 JPY4.01311 OMR
2000 JPY5.35082 OMR
3000 JPY8.02623 OMR
5000 JPY13.37705 OMR
5400 JPY14.44721 OMR
10000 JPY26.75410 OMR
15000 JPY40.13115 OMR
20000 JPY53.50820 OMR
25000 JPY66.88525 OMR
30000 JPY80.26230 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Japanese Yen
1 OMR373.77400 JPY
5 OMR1868.87000 JPY
10 OMR3737.74000 JPY
20 OMR7475.48000 JPY
50 OMR18688.70000 JPY
100 OMR37377.40000 JPY
250 OMR93443.50000 JPY
500 OMR186887.00000 JPY
1000 OMR373774.00000 JPY
2000 OMR747548.00000 JPY
5000 OMR1868870.00000 JPY
10000 OMR3737740.00000 JPY