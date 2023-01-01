5000 Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

Convert JPY to LSL at the real exchange rate

5000 jpy
636.42 lsl

1.00000 JPY = 0.12728 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862291.0974591.18091.463611.623570.94466518.7318
1 GBP1.159711.27265105.7371.697271.882761.0955321.7222
1 USD0.91120.785762183.08431.333651.47940.8607517.0685
1 INR0.01096720.009457410.01203610.01605180.0178060.010360.205436

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Lesotho Loti
100 JPY12.72840 LSL
1000 JPY127.28400 LSL
1500 JPY190.92600 LSL
2000 JPY254.56800 LSL
3000 JPY381.85200 LSL
5000 JPY636.42000 LSL
5400 JPY687.33360 LSL
10000 JPY1272.84000 LSL
15000 JPY1909.26000 LSL
20000 JPY2545.68000 LSL
25000 JPY3182.10000 LSL
30000 JPY3818.52000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Japanese Yen
1 LSL7.85642 JPY
5 LSL39.28210 JPY
10 LSL78.56420 JPY
20 LSL157.12840 JPY
50 LSL392.82100 JPY
100 LSL785.64200 JPY
250 LSL1964.10500 JPY
500 LSL3928.21000 JPY
1000 LSL7856.42000 JPY
2000 LSL15712.84000 JPY
5000 LSL39282.10000 JPY
10000 LSL78564.20000 JPY