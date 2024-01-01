5 Guatemalan quetzals to Mauritian rupees

Convert GTQ to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 gtq
30.37 mur

Q1.000 GTQ = ₨6.074 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.4841.4651.6110.95819.377
1 GBP1.18311.269105.8791.7341.9061.13322.927
1 USD0.9320.788183.4351.3661.5020.89318.067
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.217

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Mauritian Rupee
1 GTQ6.07382 MUR
5 GTQ30.36910 MUR
10 GTQ60.73820 MUR
20 GTQ121.47640 MUR
50 GTQ303.69100 MUR
100 GTQ607.38200 MUR
250 GTQ1,518.45500 MUR
500 GTQ3,036.91000 MUR
1000 GTQ6,073.82000 MUR
2000 GTQ12,147.64000 MUR
5000 GTQ30,369.10000 MUR
10000 GTQ60,738.20000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 MUR0.16464 GTQ
5 MUR0.82321 GTQ
10 MUR1.64641 GTQ
20 MUR3.29282 GTQ
50 MUR8.23205 GTQ
100 MUR16.46410 GTQ
250 MUR41.16025 GTQ
500 MUR82.32050 GTQ
1000 MUR164.64100 GTQ
2000 MUR329.28200 GTQ
5000 MUR823.20500 GTQ
10000 MUR1,646.41000 GTQ