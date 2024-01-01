Convert GNF to KWD at the real exchange rate

500 Guinean francs to Kuwaiti dinars

500 gnf
0.018 kwd

GFr1.000 GNF = ك0.00003565 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5051.4641.6090.95819.244
1 GBP1.18311.269105.91.7321.9041.13422.769
1 USD0.9320.788183.4351.3651.50.89317.939
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 GNF0.00004 KWD
5 GNF0.00018 KWD
10 GNF0.00036 KWD
20 GNF0.00071 KWD
50 GNF0.00178 KWD
100 GNF0.00356 KWD
250 GNF0.00891 KWD
500 GNF0.01782 KWD
1000 GNF0.03565 KWD
2000 GNF0.07129 KWD
5000 GNF0.17823 KWD
10000 GNF0.35645 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Guinean Franc
1 KWD28,054.10000 GNF
5 KWD140,270.50000 GNF
10 KWD280,541.00000 GNF
20 KWD561,082.00000 GNF
50 KWD1,402,705.00000 GNF
100 KWD2,805,410.00000 GNF
250 KWD7,013,525.00000 GNF
500 KWD14,027,050.00000 GNF
1000 KWD28,054,100.00000 GNF
2000 KWD56,108,200.00000 GNF
5000 KWD140,270,500.00000 GNF
10000 KWD280,541,000.00000 GNF