Convert GMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

5,000 Gambian dalasis to Israeli new sheqels

5,000 gmd
273.16 ils

D1.000 GMD = ₪0.05463 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6351.4661.6120.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.269105.9221.7321.9051.13222.737
1 USD0.9310.788183.4391.3641.50.89217.911
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GMD0.05463 ILS
5 GMD0.27316 ILS
10 GMD0.54633 ILS
20 GMD1.09265 ILS
50 GMD2.73164 ILS
100 GMD5.46327 ILS
250 GMD13.65818 ILS
500 GMD27.31635 ILS
1000 GMD54.63270 ILS
2000 GMD109.26540 ILS
5000 GMD273.16350 ILS
10000 GMD546.32700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gambian Dalasi
1 ILS18.30400 GMD
5 ILS91.52000 GMD
10 ILS183.04000 GMD
20 ILS366.08000 GMD
50 ILS915.20000 GMD
100 ILS1,830.40000 GMD
250 ILS4,576.00000 GMD
500 ILS9,152.00000 GMD
1000 ILS18,304.00000 GMD
2000 ILS36,608.00000 GMD
5000 ILS91,520.00000 GMD
10000 ILS183,040.00000 GMD