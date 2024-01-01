Convert GMD to ILS at the real exchange rate

100 Gambian dalasis to Israeli new sheqels

100 gmd
5.46 ils

D1.000 GMD = ₪0.05461 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8461.07489.6381.4661.6120.95819.241
1 GBP1.18211.27105.9351.7321.9051.13222.739
1 USD0.9310.788183.4431.3641.50.89217.911
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Israeli New Sheqel
1 GMD0.05461 ILS
5 GMD0.27305 ILS
10 GMD0.54611 ILS
20 GMD1.09221 ILS
50 GMD2.73053 ILS
100 GMD5.46107 ILS
250 GMD13.65268 ILS
500 GMD27.30535 ILS
1000 GMD54.61070 ILS
2000 GMD109.22140 ILS
5000 GMD273.05350 ILS
10000 GMD546.10700 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Gambian Dalasi
1 ILS18.31140 GMD
5 ILS91.55700 GMD
10 ILS183.11400 GMD
20 ILS366.22800 GMD
50 ILS915.57000 GMD
100 ILS1,831.14000 GMD
250 ILS4,577.85000 GMD
500 ILS9,155.70000 GMD
1000 ILS18,311.40000 GMD
2000 ILS36,622.80000 GMD
5000 ILS91,557.00000 GMD
10000 ILS183,114.00000 GMD