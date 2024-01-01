1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

Convert GHS to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
217.220 tnd

GH¢1.000 GHS = DT0.2172 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:44
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Tunisian Dinar
1 GHS0.21722 TND
5 GHS1.08610 TND
10 GHS2.17220 TND
20 GHS4.34440 TND
50 GHS10.86100 TND
100 GHS21.72200 TND
250 GHS54.30500 TND
500 GHS108.61000 TND
1000 GHS217.22000 TND
2000 GHS434.44000 TND
5000 GHS1,086.10000 TND
10000 GHS2,172.20000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 TND4.60364 GHS
5 TND23.01820 GHS
10 TND46.03640 GHS
20 TND92.07280 GHS
50 TND230.18200 GHS
100 TND460.36400 GHS
250 TND1,150.91000 GHS
500 TND2,301.82000 GHS
1000 TND4,603.64000 GHS
2000 TND9,207.28000 GHS
5000 TND23,018.20000 GHS
10000 TND46,036.40000 GHS