1 Ghanaian cedi to Saint Helena pounds

Convert GHS to SHP at the real exchange rate

1 ghs
0.05 shp

GH¢1.000 GHS = £0.05457 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:33
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saint Helena Pound
1 GHS0.05457 SHP
5 GHS0.27285 SHP
10 GHS0.54570 SHP
20 GHS1.09140 SHP
50 GHS2.72850 SHP
100 GHS5.45700 SHP
250 GHS13.64250 SHP
500 GHS27.28500 SHP
1000 GHS54.57000 SHP
2000 GHS109.14000 SHP
5000 GHS272.85000 SHP
10000 GHS545.70000 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SHP18.32510 GHS
5 SHP91.62550 GHS
10 SHP183.25100 GHS
20 SHP366.50200 GHS
50 SHP916.25500 GHS
100 SHP1,832.51000 GHS
250 SHP4,581.27500 GHS
500 SHP9,162.55000 GHS
1000 SHP18,325.10000 GHS
2000 SHP36,650.20000 GHS
5000 SHP91,625.50000 GHS
10000 SHP183,251.00000 GHS