Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas today

Convert GHS to MOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
556.90 mop

GH¢1.000 GHS = MOP$0.5569 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:49
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Macanese Pataca
1 GHS0.55690 MOP
5 GHS2.78449 MOP
10 GHS5.56898 MOP
20 GHS11.13796 MOP
50 GHS27.84490 MOP
100 GHS55.68980 MOP
250 GHS139.22450 MOP
500 GHS278.44900 MOP
1000 GHS556.89800 MOP
2000 GHS1,113.79600 MOP
5000 GHS2,784.49000 MOP
10000 GHS5,568.98000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MOP1.79566 GHS
5 MOP8.97830 GHS
10 MOP17.95660 GHS
20 MOP35.91320 GHS
50 MOP89.78300 GHS
100 MOP179.56600 GHS
250 MOP448.91500 GHS
500 MOP897.83000 GHS
1000 MOP1,795.66000 GHS
2000 MOP3,591.32000 GHS
5000 MOP8,978.30000 GHS
10000 MOP17,956.60000 GHS