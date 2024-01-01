5 Ghanaian cedis to Sri Lankan rupees

5 ghs
105.61 lkr

GH¢1.000 GHS = Sr21.12 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3660.93218.1090.7881.3531.50383.497
1 CAD0.73210.68213.260.5770.991.10161.136
1 EUR1.0731.466119.4370.8461.4521.61389.617
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GHS21.12190 LKR
5 GHS105.60950 LKR
10 GHS211.21900 LKR
20 GHS422.43800 LKR
50 GHS1,056.09500 LKR
100 GHS2,112.19000 LKR
250 GHS5,280.47500 LKR
500 GHS10,560.95000 LKR
1000 GHS21,121.90000 LKR
2000 GHS42,243.80000 LKR
5000 GHS105,609.50000 LKR
10000 GHS211,219.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LKR0.04734 GHS
5 LKR0.23672 GHS
10 LKR0.47344 GHS
20 LKR0.94689 GHS
50 LKR2.36722 GHS
100 LKR4.73443 GHS
250 LKR11.83608 GHS
500 LKR23.67215 GHS
1000 LKR47.34430 GHS
2000 LKR94.68860 GHS
5000 LKR236.72150 GHS
10000 LKR473.44300 GHS