Convert LKR to GHS at the real exchange rate

100 Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

100 lkr
4.75 ghs

Sr1.000 LKR = GH¢0.04748 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:09
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LKR0.04748 GHS
5 LKR0.23742 GHS
10 LKR0.47484 GHS
20 LKR0.94968 GHS
50 LKR2.37420 GHS
100 LKR4.74840 GHS
250 LKR11.87100 GHS
500 LKR23.74200 GHS
1000 LKR47.48400 GHS
2000 LKR94.96800 GHS
5000 LKR237.42000 GHS
10000 LKR474.84000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GHS21.05970 LKR
5 GHS105.29850 LKR
10 GHS210.59700 LKR
20 GHS421.19400 LKR
50 GHS1,052.98500 LKR
100 GHS2,105.97000 LKR
250 GHS5,264.92500 LKR
500 GHS10,529.85000 LKR
1000 GHS21,059.70000 LKR
2000 GHS42,119.40000 LKR
5000 GHS105,298.50000 LKR
10000 GHS210,597.00000 LKR